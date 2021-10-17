Newporter is first-ever overall female winner of Citizens Newport Pell Bridge Run

East Bay

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) — More than 2,800 runners and walkers descended on the Newport Pell Bridge on Sunday morning for the 10th annual Citizens Pell Bridge Run.

The four-mile road race with breathtaking views runs from Jamestown to Newport and is the only day of the year that pedestrians are permitted on the bridge.

Newporter Ann Marie Tuxbury not only broke the women’s course record, but became the first woman in the event’s history to finish first overall. Her time of 21:02 bested the standing women’s record by 2 minutes and 45 seconds.

Tuxbury was followed in line by Solomon Gareda of Warwick, Chip Melleby of Plymouth, Massachusetts, and Sam Butler of Providence.

One hundred percent of the proceeds from the event are donated to 35 local charities.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind

DYSOM 10/15/2021: Sen. Louis DiPalma, (D) District 12

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams
Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community