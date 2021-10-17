Newporter is first-ever overall female winner of Citizens Newport Pell Bridge Run

NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) — More than 2,800 runners and walkers descended on the Newport Pell Bridge on Sunday morning for the 10th annual Citizens Pell Bridge Run.

The four-mile road race with breathtaking views runs from Jamestown to Newport and is the only day of the year that pedestrians are permitted on the bridge.

Newporter Ann Marie Tuxbury not only broke the women’s course record, but became the first woman in the event’s history to finish first overall. Her time of 21:02 bested the standing women’s record by 2 minutes and 45 seconds.

Tuxbury was followed in line by Solomon Gareda of Warwick, Chip Melleby of Plymouth, Massachusetts, and Sam Butler of Providence.

One hundred percent of the proceeds from the event are donated to 35 local charities.