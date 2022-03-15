PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Newport woman was sentenced to serve five years in prison for possessing child pornography, according to U.S. Attorney Zachary Cunha.

Karissa Cave, 25, pleaded guilty last month to receiving child pornography.

The investigation into Cave began in 2016, when Cunha said she asked for and received a sexually explicit video involving a toddler from someone she knew.

Upon receiving the video, prosecutors said Cave asked the woman, “Is there any more?”

That’s when she received an image depicting prepubescent boys and girls engaging in sexually explicit acts, according to prosecutors.

The two then engaged in “graphic sexual chats” about the video and the depicted toddler, Cunha said.

Cave was also ordered to serve eight years of supervised release after her five-year prison term.