NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) — A Newport woman was sentenced to two months in prison for stealing more than $74,000 in benefits from a disabled veteran, U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins announced.

Lisa Heino, 55, pleaded guilty to two counts of theft of public funds.

Prosecutors said Heino was appointed by the Massachusetts state court to serve as the conservator for the victim in May 2014. Starting about three years later, she began transferring the veteran’s benefit funds into her own bank account until about January 2019, even after she was removed as conservator.

Heino’s prison sentence will be followed by three years of supervised release, starting with 10 months of home confinement. She was also ordered to pay the full restitution of $74,045.