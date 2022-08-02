MIDDLETOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — While severe drought conditions are impacting industries all across Rhode Island — vineyards are embracing the heat.

John Nunes, owner of Newport Vineyards, told 12 News the dry heat conditions positively influence the composition of their wine.

“You get more complex flavors, you get riper fruit, you get the skins aren’t as bitter, higher sugars, less acidity in the juice itself,” Nunes said.

Vineyards and wineries always cross their fingers for a dry hot season, Nunes said.

“You’re not always guaranteed that in New England,” Nunes said.

Nunes has been harvesting grapes for wine for 27 years and said this year’s crop is some of the best he’s ever seen.

“Absolutely one of the best I can tell so far–definitely in the top five I would say,” Nunes said.

Nunes is counting the dry heat as a blessing for his crop.

“We’re real happy with how the grapes are looking,” Nunes said. “They love the heat, they love it dry.”