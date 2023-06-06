NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) — The City by the Sea will soon have a new police chief.

Ryan Duffy has been serving as Newport’s acting police chief since February. The 23-year veteran took the helm of the Newport Police Department following the retirement of Gary Silva.

Duffy first came to the department back in December 2000 and had worked his way up the ranks.

The department chose Duffy for the role based on interviews with four additional candidates, as well as a public forum.

“This is an honor of a lifetime,” Duffy said. “Having spent my entire career as a police

officer in the city of Newport, I am looking forward to continuing to work alongside the men and women of this department. I know that working together and with our community partners, we can make Newport an even better place to live, work and visit.”

Duffy will be officially sworn in at Newport City Hall on Friday at 2 p.m.