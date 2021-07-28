Newport to reinstate mask requirement for city-owned buildings

NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Citing a rise in COVID-19 cases both locally and nationally, Newport is preparing to once again require everyone to wear masks while inside city-owned buildings.

The decision follows the release of updated masking guidelines by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Visitors and employees will be required to wear masks inside city buildings beginning Aug. 2, according to a city spokesperson.

Buildings that will be reinstating the mask mandates include, but are not limited to, Newport City Hall, Maritime Center and Police Department.

This comes soon after Provincetown reinstated its own mask mandate following a surge in cases. Block Island is also considering issuing another indoor mask requirement.

It’s unclear whether Newport is considering a citywide indoor mask mandate.