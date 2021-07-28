CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • Vaccine & Testing Info     • Mask On/Off?    • Travel Restrictions    • School Updates    • 12 Responds    • Vital Hotlines   
  CORONAVIRUS //
•  Track Cases
•  Travel Restrictions
•  Vaccine & Testing Info
•  Mask On/Off?
•  School Updates
•  12 Responds
•  Vital Hotlines
•  Complete Coverage »

Newport to reinstate mask requirement for city-owned buildings

East Bay

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Citing a rise in COVID-19 cases both locally and nationally, Newport is preparing to once again require everyone to wear masks while inside city-owned buildings.

The decision follows the release of updated masking guidelines by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Visitors and employees will be required to wear masks inside city buildings beginning Aug. 2, according to a city spokesperson.

Buildings that will be reinstating the mask mandates include, but are not limited to, Newport City Hall, Maritime Center and Police Department.

This comes soon after Provincetown reinstated its own mask mandate following a surge in cases. Block Island is also considering issuing another indoor mask requirement.

It’s unclear whether Newport is considering a citywide indoor mask mandate.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

12 RESPONDS //  What is your question? We're here for you »    • 12 Responds Coverage & Info    
  12 RESPONDS //
• What is your question? We're here for you »
• 12 Responds Coverage & Info »

Providence

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind

DYSOM 7/23/2021: Ricardo Pitts-Wiley

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams
Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community