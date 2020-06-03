NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Anyone planning to head to Newport this summer should plan on bringing a face mask with them.
The Newport City Council voted Tuesday in favor of a resolution requiring everyone who is out in public, especially while walking along the busy streets downtown, to wear a mask in an effort to stem the spread of the coronavirus.
Newport City Manager Joseph Nicholson tells Eyewitness News they’re concerned that with an influx of out-of-state tourists, people are already not complying with Gov. Gina Raimondo’s statewide mandate.
He said enforcing the requirement will be challenging, but the hope is that through signage and encouragement from officers, there will be more compliance.
“I do not expect us to be heavy-handed with it,” Nicholson said. “I expect us to be gentle. I expect us to be educational. I expect us to urge.”
Under the new resolution, a person who is not wearing a face mask will at first be offered one and advised to wear it. All further encounters of non-compliance may result in a fine.
Coronavirus: Coverage and Resources
What’s Open in RI & Mass. | Latest Headlines | En Español: 12 Informa | COVID-19 Tracking: Maps, Charts, Interactive Data | Projection Models | Support Groups | Senior Shopping Hours | CDC Resources | RI Health Department | MA Health Department
RI Coronavirus Hotline: (401) 222-8022 | Work-Related Questions: (401) 462-2020 | Mental Health Assistance: (401) 414-5465
Coronavirus: Latest Headlines
- Newport to enforce face mask requirement; non-compliance could result in a fine
- 10 more deaths, 107 new cases; Raimondo to cut state workers hours
- Información de coronavirus para el martes, 2 de Junio
- Protests in top 25 virus hot spots ignite fears of contagion
- 12 new deaths, hospitalizations fall again; Raimondo urges safety at protests