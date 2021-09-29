Newport to build new skate park, basketball court in city’s north end

NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) — A new spot for skaters and basketball players alike is in the works in Newport.

Abbruzzi Sports Complex currently features just baseball fields, but city officials say that will soon change.

The tee-ball field, currently located at the corner of Maple Avenue and Coddington Highway, is expected to be turned into a skate park and a basketball court.

For about 20 years, the city has been searching for a potential spot to build a new skate park, but nothing has come to fruition until now.

Lynn Ceglie, vice chair of the Newport City Council, said there used to be a skate park at the beach, but it had to be removed due to damage from sand and other elements.

Now that the opportunity to construct a new skate park has presented itself, the city is eager to move forward with it and expand their offerings at the complex.

“We would keep one baseball field and remove the tee-ball field and put in a skate park and basketball court, which we’ve already gotten a grant for from the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management,” Ceglie said.

As for the tee-ball field, its new location is still under consideration, but Ceglie said the goal is to keep it close by.

“The tee-ball field will be moved, most likely to Miantonomi Park,” Ceglie said. “We’re still working out some of the details on that, but that’s something we wanted, to make sure that it stayed in the north end of the city.”

There’s no timeline yet for when the skate park and basketball court will be built and ready for use.