NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) — The 67th Annual Newport St. Patrick’s Day Parade kicked off from outside of City Hall on Saturday morning.

Thousands of people line the streets downtown to enjoy the two-hour parade that featured pipe and marching bands, fife and drum corps, reenactment units, and much more.

There was also many local, state, and regional organizations, including police and fire units, in attendance.

Fire Chief Harp Donnelly IV served as the grand marshal of the parade, which first took place in 1956.

This is the first year since the pandemic that a green stripe was painted on the streets through the heart of the parade route.

Donnelly’s father, former Mayor Harp Donnelly III, started that tradition.