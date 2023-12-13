NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) — With the sudden closure of I-195 West causing heavy congestion in the Providence area, many drivers are looking for other ways to get around.

That, however, is causing traffic elsewhere, including on Aquidneck Island. Compounding the issue is a lane closure on the Newport Pell Bridge that’s needed for a “critical maintenance project,” according to Lori Caron Silveira, executive director of the Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority (RITBA).

Caron Silveira told 12 News the Pell and Jamestown Verrazzano bridges are a good alternative for much of the day, but they’re getting backed up during rush hour.

“Yesterday, traffic flowed freely for most of the day, but the westbound traffic at rush hour created significant delays for some drivers,” she said Wednesday. “We expect that we will continue to see an increased volume of traffic as drivers adjust to the temporary closure of the Washington Bridge.”

Caron Silveira said there are no plans to suspend bridge tolls at this time.

“The toll for Rhode Islanders with transponders is 83 cents. Without a transponder, the toll is $6.00 and will be sent by mail,” she added.

Caron Silveira also said the E-Z Pass Customer Service Center will be open for additional hours — from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. — on Dec. 14, 19 and 21.

See more alternate routes on RIDOT’s website.