NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) — A portion of Admiral Kalbfus Road will be closed next weekend as the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) continues to renovate the area.

The roadway will be closed between the roundabout and former Newport Grand from Friday night through Sunday night so crews can demolish the old Route 138 overpass, according to RIDOT. The overpass was taken out of service late last year.

RIDOT said traffic in both directions will be detoured around the closure.

Courtesy of RIDOT

RIDOT is making a number of changes in the area in an effort to ease congestion. Earlier this month, an on-ramp from JT Connell Highway to the Pell Bridge opened, eliminating the need for a traffic signal there.

The next change will occur by Memorial Day, according to RIDOT. In an effort to improve safety and traffic circulation, the agency plans to “realign the intersection of Farewell Street and America’s Cup Avenue to eliminate the sharp curve,” as well as add a new traffic signal and pedestrian crossing there.

RIDOT hopes to have Phase 2 of the $74 million project completed by the end of next year.