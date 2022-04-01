NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) — For the next 10 days, restaurants around the East Bay will be offering special meals and deals as part of Newport Restaurant Week.

According to Discover Newport, more than 50 establishments will have creative and cost-friendly menu options to cater to all cravings, along with gift card promotions and other offerings.

The event runs from April 1 through April 10.

The majority of participating restaurants are in Newport, but some are located in Middletown, Portsmouth, Bristol and Tiverton.