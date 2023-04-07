NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) — Foodies will once again have a chance to try some of the East Bay’s best as Newport Restaurant Week returns.

From April 14 through 23, more than 50 restaurants in Newport and Bristol counties will offer prix-fixe menu options and other deals and promotions.

The event was established in 2006 to encourage locals and visitors to experience the array of cuisine the city has to offer.

Organizers say many of the restaurants will have vegetarian and gluten-free meal options.

For those seeking dinner and a movie, Newport Restaurant Week is once again partnering with JPT Film + Event Center to host the Foodie Film Festival. A variety of culinary films will be shown alongside a pop-up food tasting, food trucks and complimentary treats.

Admission is $12 for the general public and $10 for JPT members. Tickets can be purchased on the cinema’s website.