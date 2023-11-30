NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) — The Preservation Society of Newport County, which owns the county’s famed mansions, is suing the federal government after they approved two offshore wind farms.

The turbines off the Rhode Island coast will be a collaboration between Orsted and Eversource.

The complaint, which names the U.S. Department of the Interior, Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland, and the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management as defendants, alleges the permitting process was a “sham.”

“Proposed projects will inflict severe and long-lasting effects on the character, community, and heritage-tourism-driven economy of Newport, including historic properties that depend on this economy for their preservation activities,” the complaint reads.

Ocean, Bay & Beach // A look at the conditions by the coast »

Trudy Coxe, CEO of the Preservation Society, told 12 News the turbines would change the ocean view that draws tourists to the Rhode Island coastline.

“Tourism is one of the most important industries in Newport and in the state of Rhode Island, it’s one of our top industries,” Coxe said. “So anyone involved in this business should really be looking very closely, thinking very clearly about what this means for the future.”

According to Coxe, members of the Preservation Society found out about the offshore wind projects “through the grapevine” and were never contacted by the federal government for their input.

So far, two projects have been approved: South Fork Wind and Revolution Wind.

South Fork Wind, which is set to generate energy for 70,000 homes, will be located almost 20 miles off the Rhode Island coast. Revolution Wind will be constructed 15 miles off the Rhode Island coast.

The preservation society provided a visualization of the Revolution Wind project from the backyard of the famed Breakers mansion.

Revolution Wind Farm visualization, provided by The Preservation Society of Newport County.

Orsted provided different images of Revolution Wind and pushed back on the version provided by the preservation society, arguing it shows more turbines than were approved.

Revolution Wind Farm visualization, provided to the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management by developer Orsted.

Renewable energy advocates have criticized the lawsuit, including Brown University Environmental Studies Professor Timmons Roberts, who says offshore wind is necessary to cut energy emissions and mitigate climate change.

Roberts argues the mansions will be at much greater risk of climate change effects like coastal erosion and rising sea levels if the state doesn’t take action to cut emissions.

Newport has already seen these effects. In 2022, coastal erosion caused the collapse of around 30 feet of the Newport Cliff Walk, which borders the backyards of the Newport Mansions.

According to Roberts, the turbines will only be visible under the right conditions.

Roberts said the mansions will be “at much greater risk from [coastal erosion and sea level rise] than they are from seeing, sometimes, things that will be like toothpicks 15 miles off shore.”

“For those who are in a position of this privilege to say they don’t want to suffer even the inconvenience of looking at toothpick-sized structures 15 miles off the coast away from them so that we can have a livable future for our children,” he continued, “I mean, that’s, to me, a real expression of privilege.”

Roberts said he is concerned roadblocks like the lawsuit could drive developers away from constructing offshore wind projects in Rhode Island.

“A lawsuit is really not the appropriate way to go,” Roberts said. “It’s very risky. It imperils a piece of our energy planning for privilege.”

Meaghan Wims, a spokesperson for Orsted and Eversource, said in a statement that South Fork and Revolution Wind went through years of scientific studies, reviews and public comment periods to get approval.

“While we do not comment on pending litigation, we will continue our work to support Northeast states’ clean energy and economic development goals by bringing well-paying jobs and local investment to the region,” Wims said.

12 News reached out to the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management for comment and is waiting to hear back.