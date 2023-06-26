NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) — Newport officials are warning residents about a phone scam involving callers claiming to be from the city’s police department.

The department has received reports of people getting calls from someone impersonating police personnel and requesting money.

Anyone who receives a suspicious call is urged to not send money and contact Newport police at (401) 847-1306.

The city has sent out multiple advisories within the past year about other scams involving people going door to door and claiming to be from the Newport Water Division. It’s unclear at this time if the incidents are connected.