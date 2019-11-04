Newport police: Toddler left home alone, parents charged

NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI/AP) — Police have charged a Newport couple accused of leaving their 2-year-old son home alone with child neglect.

Police said they arrested Lazaro and Leah Shemeley on the charges last Friday.

They said Lazaro Shemeley was initially arrested Thursday on a charge of domestic disorderly conduct and Leah Shemeley left the child home alone so she could attend her husband’s arraignment.

Police said they received a call shortly after 10 a.m. Friday about a crying child left home alone. Officers responded, and said they found the toddler alone in a locked bedroom.

About 20 minutes later, police said Leah Shemeley called them asking when her husband’s arraignment would be. According to police, Leah Shemeley told officers she was waiting at court and had left their son with a babysitter. When police told her that officers were with her child at her home, Shemeley responded that she would go back home immediately.

Police said a judge ordered both parents not to have contact with their son.