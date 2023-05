NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) — The Newport Police Department is investigating after one of their officers had their badge stolen on a trip to Washington D.C. last weekend.

The badge was stolen Saturday as the officer was visiting the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial.

Police said the officer was not injured, but had other items stolen from their wallet.

The officer immediately reported the incident to the Metropolitan Police Department.

The name of the officer has not been released.