Newport police investigating the deaths of two people

NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) — Newport police are investigating the deaths of a 51-year-old man and 40-year-old woman, who they say are residents of the city.

12 News was on the scene Saturday evening as investigators collected evidence inside a home on South Baptist Street and processed a car parked outside.

A neighbor said they saw police and fire arrive to the home shortly after 4 p.m., but didn’t see or hear anything out of the ordinary leading up to that response.

Police said at this time they do not believe there was foul play and their investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Criminal Investigation Division of the Newport Police Department at (401) 845-5760.

