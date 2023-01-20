NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) — The Newport Police Department is looking for new officers to join its ranks.

The department is encouraging both new recruits and certified police officers to apply by Tuesday, Feb. 21.

“With the oldest community policing program in the state, Newport police officers have a chance to make a difference on a daily basis while being a part of a dynamic, internationally known community,” the department wrote in a news release.

Applicants must be at least 21 years old as of Feb. 21, 2023, and possess a high school diploma or GED.

Prospective candidates will also have to complete a written exam and physical fitness assessment. The deadline to sign up on Fit2ServeRI.com is Thursday, Feb. 2.

Visit the city of Newport’s website to submit an application and learn more.