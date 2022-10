NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) — The Newport police and fire departments held a charity softball event to raise money and collect food donations for local organizations.

The Sept. 27 event was held at Cardines Field.

In a social media post, Newport police said six boxes of canned food were collected and donated to the local food pantry.

In addition, more than $3,400 dollars were raised and will be donated to the Hillside Charitable Foundation and the Three Angels Fund.