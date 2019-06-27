Newport police continue crack down on speeding

NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) — The Newport Police Department says a recent educational safety campaign to combat speeding on Memorial Blvd. led to 148 traffic stops in the last 30 days.

Officers will continue to focus on speeding, distracted driving as well as bicycle violations around Newport in the summer months.

The department shared the following safety tips from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration for drivers, pedestrians and bicyclists:

9 Driving Safety Tips

Look out for pedestrians everywhere, at all times. Safety is a shared responsibility. Use extra caution when driving in hard-to-see conditions, such as nighttime or bad weather. Slow down and be prepared to stop when turning or otherwise entering a crosswalk. Yield to pedestrians in crosswalks and stop well back from the cross-walk to give other vehicles an opportunity to see the crossing pedestrians so they can stop too. Never pass vehicles stopped at a crosswalk. There may be people crossing that you can’t see. Never drive under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs. Follow the speed limit, especially around people on the street. Follow slower speed limits in school zones and in neighborhoods where children are present. Be extra cautious when backing up—pedestrians can move into your path.

10 Walking Safety Tips

Be predictable. Follow the rules of the road and obey signs and signals. Walk on sidewalks whenever they are available. If there is no sidewalk, walk facing traffic and as far from traffic as possible. Keep alert at all times; don’t be distracted by electronic devices that take your eyes (and ears) off the road. Whenever possible, cross streets at crosswalks or intersections, where drivers expect pedestrians. Look for cars in all directions, including those turning left or right. If a crosswalk or intersection is not available, locate a well-lit area where you have the best view of traffic. Wait for a gap in traffic that allows enough time to cross safely; continue watching for traffic as you cross. Never assume a driver sees you. Make eye contact with drivers as they approach to make sure you are seen. Be visible at all times. Wear bright clothing during the day, and wear reflective materials or use a flashlight at night. Watch for cars entering or exiting driveways, or backing up in parking lots. Avoid alcohol and drugs when walking; they impair your abilities and your judgment.

Rules of the Road for Riding Bicycles Safely