NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) — The Newport Police Department said they’re establishing an officer dedicated to serving as a contact for the city’s LGBTQ+ community.

Officer Caitlin Poplawski will be the first LGBTQ+ liaison to serve in the department.

The role was discussed in partnership with advocates from Newport Pride Inc. and they will be partnering again to introduce Poplawski at an open forum in early 2023.

Poplawski can be reached at (401) 845-5772 or cpoplawski@cityofnewport.com.