NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) — The National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) will station a new Marine Operations Center for the Atlantic in Rhode Island, officials said.

The facility, also known as the MOC-A, will relocate from Norfolk, Virginia to the Newport’s Naval Station.

The $150 million project includes constructing an administration building, warehouse, pier, bulkhead, and other waterfront facilities.

U.S. Sen. Jack Reed said the site will bring around 200 jobs and fleets of research vessels to Rhode Island.

“This is a major win for Rhode Island and our Blue Economy that will help NOAA improve mission fulfillment while achieving savings through consolidation and enhancing collaboration with the Navy, URI, the Coast Guard, and leading ocean scientists and marine businesses,” Reed said in a statement. “This move will create economic, research, and education opportunities for the federal government and Rhode Island.”

According to Reed’s office, the MOC-A coordinates the agency’s ship operation in the Great Lakes and the Atlantic. It’s also the homeport to NOAA’s research vessels.

