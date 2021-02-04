Newport Pell Bridge to test new electronic tolling program

JAMESTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — A four-week pilot program is set to begin soon to test the feasibility of fully-electronic tolling on the Newport Pell Bridge, according to the Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority (RITBA).

This is an extension of the existing all-electronic trolling, which they transitioned to in March 2020, on the bridge.

Beginning Feb. 14, RITBA said it will direct all traffic heading eastbound, towards Newport, through lanes that accommodate both E-ZPass and bill by mail.

Throughout the four-week program, drivers heading eastbound will not be able to pay tolls by cash or credit card, according to RITBA. They will be directed not to stop at a toll booth and to keep moving.

The tolls will use the existing technology, which reads E-ZPass or if a vehicle doesn’t have one, it then sends a bill to the address of the registered owner of the vehicle.

The billed amount will be the same as what the driver would pay at the toll booth, but if the invoice is not paid on time, there will be additional fees added.

The tolls can be paid by mail, at a drop box located at RITBA’s Jamestown office, online or over the phone Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 1 (877) 743-9727.