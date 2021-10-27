Newport Pell Bridge begins shift to all-electronic tolling

NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) — The toll booths on both ends of the Newport Pell Bridge will soon be a thing of the past.

The Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority began transitioning to all-electronic tolling on the bridge Wednesday night.

The shift to all-electronic tolling, according to RITBA, is expected to be completed by Thursday at 11 p.m.

RITBA said the transition will begin with the eastbound lanes (heading toward Newport) followed by the westbound lanes (heading toward Jamestown.)

“We appreciate everyone’s patience as this process continues,” RITBA Executive Director Lori Caron Silveira said. “During the next few days we want to remind motorists to be extra careful as they go through the toll plaza and when construction crews are present.”

Once the transition is complete, RITBA said all vehicles equipped with an E-ZPass transponder will be charged at a discounted rate. Those that aren’t equipped with one will receive an invoice in the mail for $2 per axle ($4 per passenger car).

Starting Dec. 1, RITBA said the toll for vehicles without an E-ZPass will increase to $3 per axle ($6 per passenger car).

Drivers with an invalid E-ZPass will not be charged to their accounts and will instead receive an invoice in the mail requesting payment.

“Don’t forget to make sure your E-ZPass transponder is properly mounted and make sure that account, credit card and vehicle listings are up to date,” Caron Silveira said.