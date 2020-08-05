Newport Pell Bridge rehabilitation project set to enter final phase

NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) — Drivers crossing the Newport Pell Bridge in the coming weeks will see a reduced speed limit and possibly lane closures as the Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority (RITBA) finishes its current deck repair project.

The work is part of a multi-year, multi-phase project that began in spring 2017. The RITBA announced the successful completion of Phase 2 on Wednesday and said preparation work for Phase 3 will begin on Tuesday, August 11, before it gets fully underway on Monday, August 17.

This phase, which focuses on the eastbound passing lane (the center lane on the south side heading into Newport) and also includes the replacement of a portion of the bridge deck, will continue through the end of November, according to the RITBA.

During non-rush hours, the bridge may be reduced to one lane in both directions to give crews room to work.

During the afternoon rush, there will be two lanes of travel leaving Newport, and the RITBA said it will monitor traffic and open two lanes entering Newport if necessary.

In addition, the speed limit on the bridge will be reduced to 25 mph during the project, and overwide (in excess of 8 feet, 6 inches) and overweight (in excess of 80,000 pounds) vehicles will be prohibited from crossing.

Visit RITBA.org to learn more about the project.