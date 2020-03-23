Newport Pell Bridge project resumes Monday

NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority (RITBA) will resume the rehabilitation project on the Newport Pell Bridge Monday and will continue for the next nine months.

According to RITBA, this work is part of the multi-year, multi-phase project which began in Spring 2017. The project is divided into three phases, with each phase focusing on a different lane.

Monday begins phase one and will continue through the end of May. RITBA will focus on rehabilitating the eastbound travel lane (outside lane traveling into Newport).

During the morning rush hour — 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. — RITBA will use the movable median barrier to ensure two lanes of travel are open going into Newport. Two lanes of travel will be open during the afternoon rush hour — 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. — leaving Newport.

During non-rush hours — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and again overnight at 7 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. — there may only be one lane open in both directions.

Phase two will begin in early June and is expected to go through the end of August. RITBA will focus on rehabilitating the westbound passing lane (center lane on the north side heading to Jamestown).

Phase three will begin in early September and is expected to be completed in early December. RITBA will focus on rehabilitating the eastbound passing lane (center lane on the south side heading to Newport).

For both the second and third phases there will be two lanes of traffic going into Newport during the morning rush hours and two lanes of travel leaving Newport in the afternoon.

RITBA says the speed limit on the bridge will be reduced to 25 mph during this project.

Travel will also be prohibited for overwide vehicles that exceed 8 feet 6 inches in width and overweight vehicles that have a gross vehicle weight of more than 80,000 pounds.

For more information about the project and to access real-time traffic updates yo plan your commute you can visit ritba.org.