Newport Pell Bridge construction completed ahead of schedule

NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) — Commuters who regularly drive over the Newport Pell Bridge can now breathe a temporary sigh of relief.

The Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority (RITBA) announced Tuesday the first portion of its deck repair project has been completed — nearly three weeks ahead of schedule.

RITBA began the project back in August when crews began hydro demolition work and replacement of the bridge deck.

The second portion of this project is expected to begin in March 2020. RITBA said low temperatures in the winter months make it impossible to pour concrete, which is why the project had to be split into two parts.

RITBA said there will be no permanent lane closures throughout the winter, however, ongoing maintenance work will cause periodic lane closures during non-rush hours.

The Newport Pell Bridge, which carries Route 138 East and West, spans about 11,000 feet in length, connecting Newport with Jamestown.