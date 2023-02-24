NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) — Captain Ryan Duffy has been tapped to lead the Newport Police Department while the city searches for its next full-time chief.

The 22-year veteran is stepping in for former Chief Gary Silva, who’s retiring on Friday after 40 years of service.

Applications for the chief position are currently being accepted on an internal basis, according to the city. Updates on the search process will be announced in the coming weeks.

The city said that once it’s narrowed down the finalists, a community forum will be held to give the public a chance to interact with the candidates and ask them questions.