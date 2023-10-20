NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) — The Newport Police Department is considering implementing school zone speed cameras in their city, but wants to get the public’s opinion on the issue first.

The department will be hosting a meeting at the police station on Oct. 26 at 5:30 p.m., where residents can weigh in on the proposal and discuss where the cameras should be located.

The hope is that a new speed camera system, similar to what’s used in Providence and Pawtucket, will “enhance public safety” and have a “positive impact on residential quality of life.”

That meeting will also provide a public comment session where people can ask any questions or share their concerns.

“It is essential to gather community feedback and ensure that any decision made regarding the implementation of this system reflects the needs and concerns of Newport residents,” the department explained.