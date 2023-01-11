NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) — The Newport City Council will discuss approving an additional $64,000 to expand an engineering study of the two damaged portions of the scenic Cliff Walk.

If approved, it would bring the total cost of the study to roughly $218,000.

The oceanside attraction was first damaged last March, when a small section of the Cliff Walk crumbled onto the beach below.

More recently, the massive waves that licked the seawall during last month’s storm damaged the armor stone on the Cliff Walk’s engineered slope, which was reinforced following Superstorm Sandy.

Thankfully, city spokesperson Thomas Shelvin said the Cliff Walk itself wasn’t damaged in the storm, adding that it’s actually part of the path that’s been closed since last spring.

The Cliff Walk has remained open, according to Shelvin, who said there’s currently a four-minute detour in place around the damaged section.

The city hired engineering firm GZA GeoEnvironmental Inc. to study the Cliff Walk.

Discover Newport CEO Evan Smith tells 12 News the Cliff Walk attracts millions of tourists annually, which is why the city needs to preserve it.

“Unlike a lighthouse that you can pick up and move … there’s not a lot of wiggle room here on the Cliff Walk,” Smith said. “There has to be professional research done here to figure out how to fortify the most vulnerable points … we’re going to have to plan for a future that’s going to be more harsh.”