NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) — Police have arrested a Newport massage therapist accused of sexually assaulting one of his clients.

The alleged assault happened at Bellevue Massage and Bodyworks back in September, according to police.

An investigation into the allegations led to the arrest of 39-year-old Kevin Joslin last Friday.

The Middletown resident has been charged with first-degree sexual assault.

Joslin pleaded not guilty during his arraignment last week, where he was granted $50,000 surety bond.

The judge also issued a no-contact order between Joslin and the victim.

Joslin is expected to return to court next Tuesday.