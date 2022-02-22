NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) — Newport police are investigating a deadly stabbing that occurred Monday afternoon.

Police said they responded to a report of two men fighting in the area of Dudley Avenue around 3:45 p.m. and arrived to find both men bleeding.

Davide Semenza, 43, of Newport, suffered multiple stab wounds and was taken to Newport Hospital where he was later pronounced dead, according to police.

The second male, who has not been identified, was taken to Rhode Island Hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

Police said it was an isolated incident and assured there’s no imminent danger to the community.