Newport man dies after being rescued from fire

NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) — A man who was critically injured when a fire broke out at his Newport home over the weekend has died.

Police said Stephen Croughan, 68, was rescued by firefighters from his Dudley Street home Sunday night and rushed to Newport Hospital in critical condition.

He was eventually brought to Rhode Island Hospital and died overnight, according to police.

The Newport fire marshal is investigating the cause of the fire. Officials previously told Eyewitness News it appears to be accidental.