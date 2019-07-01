Newport man arrested in violent Portsmouth hammer assault

PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WPRI) — A Newport man was arrested on several charges, including assault with a deadly weapon, after a violent attack with a hammer Saturday morning.

Portsmouth police said they were notified by Middletown police that their officers had a man detained, identified as Luis Viruet, 31, of Newport, at the Dunkin Donuts on East Main Road. Eyewitnesses told police Viruet threw a hammer away in the trash after being dropped off by a black-colored car. That vehicle then left the area and headed towards Portsmouth.

Portsmouth police were able to stop a vehicle matching a description provided by the Middletown police a short time later. They said a 28-year-old woman was driving and she had a 32-year-old man in the passenger seat.

Police said the man was taken to Rhode Island Hospital for treatment after officers observed he was bleeding from a serious head wound.

During the investigation, officers were able to determine that the victim’s injuries were a result of an assault that took place in Portsmouth, where Viruet hit the man in the head with the hammer. The woman told police Viruet, prior to the assault, was acting in a violent manner, breaking items inside of her home.

As a result, Viruet was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon in a dwelling, domestic vandalism, and domestic disorderly conduct.

He is expected to be arraigned in Newport District Court later Monday.