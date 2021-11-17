Newport launches security camera registry to crack down on ‘porch pirates,’ other crime

NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) — The holiday shopping season is here, and many people will be relying on the internet to buy some – if not all – of their gifts.

While online shopping is convenient, it can also attract thieves. An estimated 36% of Americans have had packages stolen from outside their homes in recent years, according to Newport police. That’s why the department is launching a new program aiming to increase security around the city and cut down on so-called “porch pirates.”

The voluntary program allows residents and businesses to register their security cameras with the police department so they can help identify and arrest thieves, as well as keep neighborhoods safe.

Other law enforcement agencies in Rhode Island have similar programs in place. Newport Police Lt. April Amaral said this is the “perfect time” to launch theirs given the recent increase in online shopping.

She also said she hopes even just getting the word out about the program in Newport will help deter criminals.

Throughout November and December, Newport police conduct “holiday checks” in an effort to prevent packages from being stolen and other crimes.

