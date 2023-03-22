NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) — The Newport Jazz Festival has unveiled the lineup for its 69th annual concert series.

The festival runs Aug. 4-6 and will be held at Fort Adams State Park.

Notable performers include Herbie Hancock, Jon Batiste, Thundercat, Kamasi Washington, Diana Krall, Charles Lloyd, Vijay Iyer, Samara Joy, DOMi & JD Beck, Arooj Aftab, Big Freedia, DJ Pee.Wee (aka Anderson .Paak), Big Gigantic, Alfa Mist and Cautious Clay.

Tickets go on sale Thursday at 1 p.m. and can be purchased online. Newport Jazz Festival is offering specially priced tickets for those interested in attending all three days. Two-day and one-day tickets will also be available for purchase.