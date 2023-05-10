NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) — Newport Water Division customers are urged to be careful after the city received more reports of a possible scam.

The city said customers in Newport, Portsmouth and Middletown have recently been contacted by people claiming to be from the water service and trying to set up fake appointments.

The reports first started cropping up back in August, with residents saying they were approached by suspected impersonators.

City officials said customers can verify that water service workers are real by asking for their employee ID and checking whether they’re driving a marked vehicle.

Customers are urged to report any suspicious phone calls or mail by calling the water division at (401) 845-5600.