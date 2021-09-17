Newport International Boat Show returns after being canceled last year

NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) — After more than a year off, the Newport International Boat Show is back and celebrating 50 years.

Boaters and patrons gathered in Downtown Newport Thursday to kick off one of the largest and most prestigious boat shows in the country that spans 13 acres.

Attendees can walk the docks to see new sailboats and powerboats, some making their first-ever debut in the United States, according to the show’s website.

On the land side, there are hundreds of marine products, services, and accessories to enhance the boating lifestyle.

Despite the ongoing pandemic, the show is already seeing some high attendance numbers compared to 2018 and 2019.

“It feels great to be back in person,” one woman said. “I can see that exhibitors, the attendees, the sponsors. Everyone is so happy to be seeing each other.”

Some of the COVID protocols in place include wearing masks when indoors and in close areas.

The show is also an incredible boost to the local and state economies, especially as summer comes to an end. With people attending from all over the world, local restaurants, shops, and hotels are benefitting.

The show runs through Sunday and opens each day at 10 a.m.

Tickets can be bought online or in-person at a contactless site by using a QR code as they try to limit any cash exchange for ticket purchasing.