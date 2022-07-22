NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) — It’s going to be a busy weekend in Newport as the Folk Festival kicks off on Friday.

The festival is back to normal this year after it was canceled in 2020 and last year it was broken down into two, three-day events of surprise performances, storytelling, and workshops at Fort Adams.

From Friday through Sunday, Newport Folk will bring more than 50 artists to Fort Adams State Park for a weekend of live music.

The excitement has been felt for months with tickets for the festival being sold out the same day they went on sale back in February.

This year there will be three main stages and two side stages — one for podcasts and one described to be powered by bikes.

Newport Folk comes after the International Tennis Hall of Fame Open attracted crows and big names in tennis last week and next weekend is the Newport Jazz Festival.

That means hotel rooms and home shares will be filling up and restaurants can expect a surge in customers.

12 News recently spoke to Evan Smith, the head of Discover Newport, about the many festivals in the city this summer.

“Newport has one of the most robust special event calendars in the nation. It had to hibernate for a couple of years, but you see all the events coming back this year” he said. “All these big outdoor festivals, people are feeling more comfortable convening together and getting back together and celebrating together, and so that’s great to see.”

If you’re heading to Newport for a wedding or just to hang out, you can expect to see traffic in the city, especially near Fort Adams.