Newport Folk Festival draws a sold-out crowd

NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) — The Newport Folk Festival is celebrating 60-years of music this weekend at Fort Adams.

Visitors to the festival that spoke with Eyewitness News say, it continues to grow, becoming big and better each year.

But, still holds its character of being an intimate and family-friendly affair.

Saturday marked the second day of the festival that runs July 26-28.

Signs in front of the entrance to Fort Adams State Park read, “This Festival is SOLD OUT. You must already have a ticket to enter the fort.”

“Sold Out” read the sign to the Newport Folk Festival on Saturday morning.

Middletown resident Ruth Donahue told us, this is her tenth consecutive year going to the festival.

“Yeah, it was fun! When you could walk out your front door, around the corner and be at the festival,” said Donahue.

Before that, she lived at Fort Adams while her husband served in the U.S. Navy. During that time, she would go on-and-off.

Now she says, it’s turned into a bit of a family reunion going to the festival.

“Probably for the last six or seven years, everybody in my family comes in. I have four kids that live all over. They all come in for the weekend for all three days,” said Donahue.

The Newport Folk Festival kicked off Friday and will conclude on Sunday.

CHECK OUT THE FULL LIST OF EVENTS »

Christopher Oczeretko of Long Island & Lara Paul of New Jersey have been coming to the festival with friends for the last four years.

“We have a group of friends that have been coming (to the festival) for much longer. They really drew us into this and showed us the whole experience,” said Christopher Oczeretko.

Both of them add, the location, and the sights of Newport keep pulling them back, as much as the festival does.

“We camp out with our friends, it’s like a camaraderie thing,” said Lara Paul. “We all have fun, we always bike back and forth from where we park. We always go swimming in the ocean, kind of like, as our shower. It’s a tradition that we have had.”

The tradition continues for three buddies from the New York City area. Jeff Peter Mullaneey & Mike Kleemann of White Plains, and Dan O’Keefe of Queens.

“This beautiful location, great music, great friends, and great people,” said Jeff Peter Mullaneey. “End of July, what is better than this?”

Mullaneey an alum of Roger Williams University in nearby Bristol heard of the festival while he was attending the university.

Now he is passing it along to his friends.

All three agree the Newport Folk Festival is one of the neatest and cleanest they have been to.

As for the music, Dan O’Keefe says, “the line up hasn’t disappointed in the last two years.”

Ruth Donahue agrees, she explains the festival is always bringing in new artists to perform.

“A lot of the cutting edge and the people just coming out, or just becoming more popular play at the Folk Festival,” said Donahue. “It really changes a lot, there are always surprises. They (the artist) do a lot where they all get on stage with each other which is really awesome because they look thrilled about it.”

The 60th Newport Folk Festival is sold out, but, each person that spoke with Eyewitness News advised planning ahead for next year, now!

Each person expressed its great fun for the entire family.