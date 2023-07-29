NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) — Festival-goers are beating the heat this weekend at Fort Adams State Park, as the Newport Folk Festival continues today for its second day.

Some headliners performing today include Aimee Man, Jon Batiste, and Jason Isbell.

12 News crews captured festival-goers spritzing themselves with water and staying hydrated at the sold-out festival on Friday.

Officials are continuing to warn of heavy traffic that is expected throughout the city.

