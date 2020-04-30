1  of  3
Live Now
12 on 12 Digital Original: It’s Good News! President Trump remarks on protecting America’s seniors Watch WPRI 12 Eyewitness News
12 RESPONDS //
What is your question? We're here for you. CLICK HERE »
Quick Links //    Vital Hotlines   • Track Cases   • Food Options   • Out of Work?   • Good News   • Community Focus   • Update Shows   • 12 informa   
•  Vital Hotlines
•  Track Cases
•  Food Options
•  Out of Work?
•  Good News
•  Community Focus
•  Update Shows
•  12 Informa

Newport Folk and Jazz Festivals canceled; artists invited back for 2021

East Bay

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) — The Newport Jazz and Folk Festivals are staples in a Rhode Island summer, but this year, the coronavirus pandemic has forced organizers to cancel both events.

Jay Sweet, the executive producer of the Newport Festivals Foundation, said they made the decision to cancel shortly before Gov. Gina Raimondo announced Wednesday that all summer events must be limited to 50 guests or less.

“I’m doing everything in my power to make sure the legacy of the six-decade-year-old events don’t go extinct,” Sweet said.

Sweet said the festivals generate more than $58 million in revenue per year.

“We understand that the impact of us not being able to do that is going to be felt way beyond our foundation, and that’s what keeps me up at night,” he said.

Fans who purchased tickets will have the option of receiving a full refund. Sweet said fans also have the option of putting their purchase toward tickets to the 2021 festivals or they can donate it to the foundation.

Sweet said they will make an announcement soon on alternative plans for when the events were scheduled – at the end of July and the first weekend in August.

The festivals are described as a tight-knit community, which includes the vendors who work the events year after year.

Owner of Keane’s Wood-Fired Catering, Padraic Keane, has worked the festivals for the last four years. Although Keane said they saw this decision coming, he is disappointed that they will miss out on the income they were expecting.

“Everyone is so connected with the festival and it’s a little bit of magic that we are going to miss this year,” Keane said. “We are obviously disappointed but it’s a decision that needs to be respected to keep everyone safe this summer.”

Keane said his business is offering pick-up options at their storefront in Cranston in the coming weeks.

Coronavirus: Coverage and Resources

Latest Headlines | COVID-19 Tracking: Maps, Charts, Interactive Data | Projection Models | Support Groups | Restaurants Offering Takeout/Delivery | Senior Shopping Hours | Photos | CDC Resources | RI Health Department | MA Health Department

RI Coronavirus Hotline: (401) 222-8022 | Work-Related Questions: (401) 462-2020 | Mental Health Assistance: (401) 414-5465

Coronavirus: Latest Headlines

Stay Informed | Coronavirus Updates

Coronavirus
News & Info

App
Updates

E-News & Alerts
Updates

CDC
Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Live Streaming Today: Coronavirus Special Coverage

  • 11:30 a.m. – Coronavirus Facts Not Fear – Morning Update
  • 12 p.m. – Massachusetts Governor Baker Briefing
  • 1 p.m. – Governor Raimondo Q & A With Students
  • 3 p.m. – Coronavirus Facts Not Fear – Afternoon Update
  • 9 p.m. – Coronavirus Update – Today in Washington

*Times and events are subject to change. Check back for updates.*

Watch all daily coronavirus updates here on WPRI.com or the WPRI 12 mobile app »

12 INFORMA: INFORMACIÓN DE CORONAVIRUS EN ESPAÑOL

More Información de coronavirus en español

Rhode Show Local Community Corner

More The Rhode Show

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour
Live Cams on WPRI.com