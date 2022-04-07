NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) — The city of Newport severed its “employment relationship” with a firefighter accused of driving drunk and causing a crash that killed a teenager and injured another.

Alexander Krajewski, 30, of North Kingstown, is charged with driving under the influence in the crash that killed 17-year-old Matthew Dennison.

Dennison and Kevin MacDonald, also 17, were on their way to the West Warwick hockey rink when the head-on crash occurred, according to police.

Dennison died from his injuries on March 10, while MacDonald broke his arm and femur. He had a 20-inch rod put in his leg, along with two metal plates.

Krajewski was charged with driving under the influence of liquor or drugs resulting in death, driving under the influence of liquor or drugs resulting in serious bodily injury, driving to endanger resulting in death, and driving to endanger resulting in personal injury.

Following his arrest, he was placed on paid leave until he was fired effective March 16. The city said Krajewski was hired last June as a probationary employee and was still in his probation window, which factored into their decision.