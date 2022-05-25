NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) — The summer is fast approaching, which is why the city is cracking down on noise and speeding.

The city said police will be stepping up patrols to enforce local zoning ordinances and moving violations, especially when it comes to motorcycles and vehicles with modified exhaust systems.

Signage has been posted across the city to remind drivers of Newport’s longstanding ban on straight pipe and other modified exhaust systems.

“With narrow, crowded streets and a high density of housing, noise stemming from vehicular traffic has a disproportionately negative impact on the quality of life for residents in Newport than in other parts of the state,” the city said.

Anyone who violates the city’s noise ordinances could be fined up to $1,000.