NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) — Officers in Newport County arrested 16 people for driving under the influence over the three-day weekend.

The Middletown, Newport, Portsmouth, Jamestown, Tiverton and Little Compton police departments, as well as the Rhode Island State Police, ramped up DUI patrols starting Thursday and ending Tuesday.

In total, police conducted 279 traffic stops, issued 39 citations and 240 warnings. None of the departments responded to any deadly crashes, nor any crashes related to impaired driving.

The goal of the campaign, according to police, was to educate the public about the dangers of driving under the influence and reduce the number of crashes caused by impaired drivers.