Newport considering cell phone ban in schools citywide

NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) — The Newport School Committee is considering banning cell phones in an effort to prevent students from using them in the classroom.

Vice-Chair of the School Committee Member Aida Neary believes cell phones are a distraction in the classroom and wants students to temporarily disconnect from the constant communication.

“That’s really the disruptive element, is the notification all the time,” Neary said.

Right now, Neary said no students are allowed to have cell phones at Pell Elementary School, and students at Thompson Middle School are required to keep their cell phones in their lockers.

While Roger’s High School does have a cell phone policy, Neary believes the rules aren’t as clear as she wants them to be. Currently, the decision to allow students to use their cell phones in class is up to the teacher’s discretion.

Neary said allowing the teacher to decide whether students can use their cell phones in class can become confusing on when they are and aren’t allowed to use them.

“We’re really just trying to clear it up for everybody,” Neary said.

The proposal was ultimately voted down Monday night following concerns that it was not strict enough. It was then returned to a subcommittee for further review.

That subcommittee will then, in turn, present a new version of the cell phone policy to the Newport School Committee in November.