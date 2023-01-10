NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) — The scenic Cliff Walk was dealt another blow last month when a severe winter storm damaged the historic Newport landmark.

Thomas Shelvin, a spokesperson for the city, tells 12 News the damage was discovered as the storm was pulling away.

Shelvin said a line of seaweed is visible approximately 40 feet up on the wall, indicating that the storm’s massive waves were to blame.

He said vegetation was also stripped away from the cliff.

The Cliff Walk was first damaged back in March, when a small portion of the oceanside attraction crumbled onto the beach below.

No one was injured, though the Rhode Island State Police brought in a cadaver dog to search the rubble for any potential victims.

There’s currently a four-minute detour around the damaged section of the Cliff Walk, which has remained open.

The most recent damaged is located closer to Narragansett Avenue and Forty Steps, as opposed to near where Webster Avenue meets the Cliff Walk.

The armor stone on the engineered slope of the Cliff Walk was disturbed by the storm. No damage to the Cliff Walk itself was uncovered, however, that portion has been closed due to the previous collapse.

Shevlin said this new cliff damage took place where repairs were made after Superstorm Sandy.

The city will now be seeking an additional $64,500 to provide additional professional engineering services to design repairs, in addition to the originally allocated $154,315.

This brings the total funding to roughly $218,850 for design repairs.

The additional money will give engineering firm GZA GeoEnvironmental Inc. the ability to study the damaged portion of the Cliff Walk more broadly.

The request for the additional money will be put before the Newport City Council next Wednesday.