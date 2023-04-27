NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) — Audrain Motorsport is calling antique car owners to take part in their Second Annual Audrain Veteran Car Run.

The event will start at 9 a.m. Sunday at the Audrain Automobile Museum in Newport. Cars will leave the museum at 9:30 a.m.

Participation is limited to two people per car, which must have been built before 1908.

The tour will pass through the Newport beaches and end in Bristol. Drivers will then stop at The Aquidneck Club for lunch before returning at 3 p.m. to the museum.

“This historic car-run promises to be an exciting celebration honoring the great history of the early days of motoring in Newport whilst offering enthusiastic owners a chance to use their antique motorcars in the manner for which they were indeed intended,” Audrain CEO Donald Osborne said.

To register, visit the museum sign-up form.