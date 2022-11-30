NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) — Newport’s Illuminated Boat Parade, which was slated for this weekend, has been canceled.

City officials said gale-force winds are expected in the area on Saturday during the time of the parade, which had already been rescheduled once due to inclement weather on Black Friday.

“Unfortunately, back-to-back storms have scuttled the beloved holiday tradition,” officials said in a statement.

The city will continue to accept donations through the weekend for their annual food drive benefitting the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center. Donations can be dropped off at the Newport Harbormaster’s Office.